Altered gate hours, road closures set for Air Force Marathon
Best of Dayton: Who has the best bakery? Here are the finalists

Here's a look at last year's winners in Best of Dayton for places to go

Local News
28 minutes ago

In the first week-plus of Best of Dayton voting, there is already some heated competition at the top.

Best Bakery has already seen a large amount of voting in just the first couple weeks.

Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.

Voting will go through Monday, Sept. 26, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.

Here are the finalists in Best Bakery:

Ashley’s Pastry Shop

21 Park Ave, Dayton | 937-293-1719 | Website | Facebook

Ashley's Pastry Shop is famous for creating crafty cookies for almost any occasion.

Boosalis Baking and Cafe

175 E Alex Bell Rd #280, Centerville | 937-424-0636 | Website | Facebook

Matt Boosalis, founder of Boosalis Baking & Cafe.

Dorothy Lane Market

Multiple Area Locations | Website | Facebook

Cara Andres, retail bakery associate at Dorothy Lane Market, arranges over a dozen varieties of bread at the Washington Twp. store. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Credit: Lisa Powell

Good Hands Bread Co.

600 E 2nd St, Dayton | 937-689-9252 | Website | Facebook

Good Hands Bread Co., founded and owned by Daytonian Andrew Fisher.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The Cakery

140 Woodman Dr, Dayton | 937-258-2320 | Website | Facebook

The Cakery in Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

The Neighborhood Nest

313 W Main St, Fairborn | 937-902-3515 | Website | Facebook

The Neighborhood Nest. FROM THE NEIGHBORHOOD NEST FACEBOOK PAGE

