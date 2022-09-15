Best of Dayton: Who has the best bakery? Here are the finalists

In the first week-plus of Best of Dayton voting, there is already some heated competition at the top.
Best Bakery has already seen a large amount of voting in just the first couple weeks.
Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.
Voting will go through Monday, Sept. 26, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.
Best of Dayton
Here are the finalists in Best Bakery:
Ashley’s Pastry Shop
21 Park Ave, Dayton | 937-293-1719 | Website | Facebook
Boosalis Baking and Cafe
175 E Alex Bell Rd #280, Centerville | 937-424-0636 | Website | Facebook
Dorothy Lane Market
Multiple Area Locations | Website | Facebook
Good Hands Bread Co.
600 E 2nd St, Dayton | 937-689-9252 | Website | Facebook
The Cakery
140 Woodman Dr, Dayton | 937-258-2320 | Website | Facebook
The Neighborhood Nest
313 W Main St, Fairborn | 937-902-3515 | Website | Facebook