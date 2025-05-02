Best of Dayton: Who has the Best Donut Shop? Here are the finalists

Breaking: Damaging winds, hail return; strong storms possible this evening

1 hour ago
Voting continues to be busy for the Best of Dayton, and one of our most popular contests so far has been Best Donut Shop.

Which of the six finalists do you want to win?

Voting will go through Friday, May 16, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.

Here are the finalists in Best Donut Shop:

• Bear Creek Donuts

• Bills Donut Shop

• Death Grip Donuts

• Jim’s Donut Shop

• Stan the Donut Man

• The Donut Haus Bakery

