Best of Dayton: Who has the best ice cream? Here are the finalists

Combined ShapeCaption
Here's a look at last year's winners in Best of Dayton for places to go

Local News
27 minutes ago

In the first week of Best of Dayton voting, there is already some heated competition at the top.

Best Ice Cream has already seen a large amount of voting in just the first two days.

Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.

Voting will go through Monday, Sept. 26, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.

Here are the finalists in Best Ice Cream:

Graeter’s Ice Cream

Multiple area locations | Website | Facebook

Combined ShapeCaption
Graeter's fourth bonus flavor of the summer is Candy Bar Chip, a combination of rich peanut nougat ice cream with candied peanuts and milk chocolate chips.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Graeter's fourth bonus flavor of the summer is Candy Bar Chip, a combination of rich peanut nougat ice cream with candied peanuts and milk chocolate chips.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Combined ShapeCaption
Graeter's fourth bonus flavor of the summer is Candy Bar Chip, a combination of rich peanut nougat ice cream with candied peanuts and milk chocolate chips.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard

322 Union Blvd., Englewood | 937-836-9219 | Website | Facebook

Combined ShapeCaption
Trash Can Sundae from JD's Old Fashioned Frozen Custard.

Credit: Bryon Black

Trash Can Sundae from JD's Old Fashioned Frozen Custard.

Credit: Bryon Black

Combined ShapeCaption
Trash Can Sundae from JD's Old Fashioned Frozen Custard.

Credit: Bryon Black

Credit: Bryon Black

Jubie’s Creamery

471 W. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, 937-874-5391 | 2749 W. Alex Bell Rd., Moraine, 937-716-1629 | Website | Facebook

Combined ShapeCaption
Jubie's Creamer.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Jubie’s Creamer.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Combined ShapeCaption
Jubie’s Creamer.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Ritter’s Frozen Custard

2226 Wilmington Pike, Kettering, 937-252-3355 | 2531 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, 937-320-0772 | Website

Combined ShapeCaption
Ritter's Frozen Custard is located at 2226 Wilmington Pike in Kettering.

Ritter’s Frozen Custard is located at 2226 Wilmington Pike in Kettering. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
Ritter’s Frozen Custard is located at 2226 Wilmington Pike in Kettering. CONTRIBUTED

What’s The Scoop

230 Market Street, Brookville | 937-770-1194 | Facebook

Young’s Jersey Dairy

6880 Springfield-Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs | 937-325-0629 | Website | Facebook

Combined ShapeCaption
A steady stream of early customers began at 10 a.m. on Aug. 26 inside the new Young's Jersey Dairy facility situated directly behind what has been the dairy barn just outside of Yellow Springs since 1968.

Credit: Staff

A steady stream of early customers began at 10 a.m. on Aug. 26 inside the new Young's Jersey Dairy facility situated directly behind what has been the dairy barn just outside of Yellow Springs since 1968.

Credit: Staff

Combined ShapeCaption
A steady stream of early customers began at 10 a.m. on Aug. 26 inside the new Young's Jersey Dairy facility situated directly behind what has been the dairy barn just outside of Yellow Springs since 1968.

Credit: Staff

Credit: Staff

