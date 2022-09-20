dayton-daily-news logo
Best of Dayton: Who has the best patio dining? Here are the finalists

Combined ShapeCaption
Here's a look at last year's winners in Best of Dayton for places to go

Local News
1 hour ago

In Best of Dayton voting, some heated competition at the top has already happened.

Best Patio Dining has recorded a large amount of voting in just the first couple weeks.

Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.

Voting will go through Monday, Sept. 26, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.

Here are the finalists in Best Patio Dining:

Corner Kitchen

613 E 5th St, Dayton | 937-938-5244 | Website | Facebook

Combined ShapeCaption
Source: Corner Kitchen/Facebook

Credit: Corner Kitchen

Source: Corner Kitchen/Facebook

Credit: Corner Kitchen

Combined ShapeCaption
Source: Corner Kitchen/Facebook

Credit: Corner Kitchen

Credit: Corner Kitchen

Lily’s Dayton

329 E 5th St, Dayton | 937-723-7637 | Website | Facebook

Combined ShapeCaption
The patio at Lily's Dayton. PHOTO SOURCE LILY'S DAYTON FACEBOOK

The patio at Lily's Dayton. PHOTO SOURCE LILY'S DAYTON FACEBOOK

Combined ShapeCaption
The patio at Lily's Dayton. PHOTO SOURCE LILY'S DAYTON FACEBOOK

Nick’s Restaurant

1443 N Detroit St, Xenia | 937-372-3202 | Website | Facebook

Combined ShapeCaption
Behold, The Sexy Club: Sliced ham, turkey and bacon with lettuce, tomato, American and Swiss cheese on a pretzel bun, with enormous broasted wedge fries and sour cream on the side. At Nick’s Restaurant in Xenia. (Staff photo by Connie Post)

Behold, The Sexy Club: Sliced ham, turkey and bacon with lettuce, tomato, American and Swiss cheese on a pretzel bun, with enormous broasted wedge fries and sour cream on the side. At Nick’s Restaurant in Xenia. (Staff photo by Connie Post)

Combined ShapeCaption
Behold, The Sexy Club: Sliced ham, turkey and bacon with lettuce, tomato, American and Swiss cheese on a pretzel bun, with enormous broasted wedge fries and sour cream on the side. At Nick’s Restaurant in Xenia. (Staff photo by Connie Post)

Red Mule Inn

501 E Main St, Eaton | 937-456-6300 | Website | Facebook

Combined ShapeCaption
The patio at Red Mule Inn. PHOTO SOURCE RED MULE INN FACEBOOK

The patio at Red Mule Inn. PHOTO SOURCE RED MULE INN FACEBOOK

Combined ShapeCaption
The patio at Red Mule Inn. PHOTO SOURCE RED MULE INN FACEBOOK

The Trolley Stop

530 E 5th St, Dayton | 937-461-1101 | Website | Facebook

Combined ShapeCaption
A featured Italian sub served on Trolley Stop's patio.

A featured Italian sub served on Trolley Stop's patio.

Combined ShapeCaption
A featured Italian sub served on Trolley Stop's patio.

TJ Chumps

Multiple Area Locations | Website | Facebook

Combined ShapeCaption
TJ Chumps, 7050 Executive Blvd. in Huber Heights, has a large outdoor patio. LISA POWELL / STAFF

TJ Chumps, 7050 Executive Blvd. in Huber Heights, has a large outdoor patio. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
TJ Chumps, 7050 Executive Blvd. in Huber Heights, has a large outdoor patio. LISA POWELL / STAFF

