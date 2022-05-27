Bethel residents file court petition to remove school board members

“It has been a priority over the last seven years as a superintendent of schools to make decisions that are in the best interest of the students and staff,” Firks said in the letter. “Being a superintendent, historically, has been seen as a profession of sacrifice. However, sacrificing health, family, dignity and your professional reputation should not be a part of the job.”

Caption Students participate in the groundbreaking for the new Bethel Elementary School in Miami County's Bethel Twp. CONTRIBUTED Caption Students participate in the groundbreaking for the new Bethel Elementary School in Miami County's Bethel Twp. CONTRIBUTED

In the removal complaint, the board members are accused of failing to comply with the Ohio Sunshine Law in discussions allegedly discussing matters falling outside the scope of reasons stated in a motion to have a closed discussion, and discussing issues not proper for consideration in an executive session.

The removal complaint alleges the board members have:

- Jointly and/or individually, willfully and flagrantly exercised authority or power not authorized by law

- Refused or willfully neglected to enforce the law and it perform official duties imposed on them by law

- Exceeded the scope of their responsibilities and/or authority

The complaint was assigned to Judge Jeannine Pratt.

** Tipp City: Also pending in Common Pleas Court is a removal effort filed by a citizens group in neighboring Tipp City, against Tipp City Exempted Village Schools Board of Education members Theresa Dunaway and Anne Zakkour.