Bethel school board members ask court to dismiss transgender case against them

Petitions calling for the three board members’ removal by the court were filed in November. The petitioners claim the board members are guilty of neglect of duty and misconduct.

The members have “willfully and flagrantly exercised authority or power not authorized by law, refused or willfully neglected to enforce the law and to perform official duties imposed upon them by law, exceeded the scope of their responsibility and/or authority, are guilty of gross neglect of duty, malfeasance and/or authority and are guilty of gross neglect of duty, misfeasance and/or nonfeasance in office,” the removal petitions allege

Among claims in the complaint is the board met in a Dec. 7 (2021) executive session and allegedly decided to allow “trans identifying students to use the restroom that aligns with their gender identity without notice or discussion to the remainder of the board, in violation of Ohio’s Open Meetings laws.”

Because of that alleged improper executive session, the petitioners asked the court to immediately remove the three board members from office while the case is pending.