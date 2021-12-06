Beware of ‘porch pirates’ this holiday season

Carr suggested people who are worried about their packages being stolen try to pick up the package right after it’s delivered. You can also ask for a signature for the package to be delivered, request that all packages be delivered to an apartment or condo office or with an Amazon package, have it delivered to a local pickup locker.

If you’re on vacation, the U.S. Post Office, UPS and FedEx will hold packages until you return, Carr noted.

Johnson said he signs for every package he orders. He said other deterrents, like signs for the neighborhood watch or a doorbell camera, may also help.

Packages also can be delivered to the wrong house, Carr said. Those need to be returned to either the person who ordered the package or the carrier, because the person who keeps the package could be charged with theft.

Naddia Dhalai, a spokeswoman for the postal service, said anyone who receives mail not addressed to them or delivered to the wrong address can drop it off at their local post office, or give it to their carrier and let them know what happened.

Police can recover lost packages in several ways, Carr said. He noted Amazon often sends their customers a photo of where the package was left, which can help detectives. UPS and FedEx also have a record of where the package was dropped, he said, which can help them backtrack to where the package was left.

To report package thefts, call your local police department’s nonemergency number.