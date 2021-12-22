Hamburger icon
Bicyclist suffers suspected serious injuries in hit-skip crash in Dayton

By Kristen Spicker
11 minutes ago

A bicyclist who was hit by a vehicle that reportedly fled the scene in Dayton Tuesday was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dayton police responded to the intersection of Rosedale Drive and West Riverview Avenue after a witness reported a vehicle hit a bicyclist, according to a crash report.

ExploreHighway Patrol pursuit ends in four-vehicle crash in Harrison Twp

The witness said the driver of the vehicle stopped to check on the bicyclist, but then got back into the vehicle and fled west on West Riverview Avenue, according to the report.

It was not clear how fast the vehicle or bicycle was going at the time of the crash.

The bicyclist, a 40-year-old Dayton woman, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by medics. Police were unable to get a statement from the woman due to the severity of her injuries, according to the crash report.

We will update this story as more information is available.

