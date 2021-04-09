Just in: Biden proposes 1.7% increase for defense in preliminary budget request

Turner’s office also released a letter from Armed Services Committee Republicans calling on Biden to support the modernization of the U.S. nuclear deterrent.

Overall, Biden’s $1.5 trillion wish list for the federal budget seeks an 8.4% increase in operating budgets with substantial gains for Democratic priorities like education, health care, housing and environmental protection, the Associated Press reported.

It’s the first financial outline of Democrats’ broader ambitions since the expiration of a 2011 law that capped congressional spending, the AP said.

“Overall, the discretionary request would restore non-defense discretionary funding to 3.3% of GDP (gross domestic product), roughly equal to the historical average over the last 30 years, while providing robust funding for national defense, as well as for other instruments of national power — including diplomacy, development and economic statecraft — that enhance the effectiveness of national defense spending,” Shalanda Young, deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), said in a letter Friday to Sen. Patrick Leahy, chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

Confirmed by the Senate in March, Young was the first confirmed leadership official at OMB after Biden’s pick for director withdrew from consideration.