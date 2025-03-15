Big Boy-linked restaurant coming to closed Troy Frisch’s site

Information on the new restaurant, including its name, will be released once details are confirmed, Krysti Barnhill of RASOR Communicators, Strategists, Creatives of Cincinnati, said in an email Friday afternoon. The permit application was filed on behalf of the business of Southfield, Mich., by Michael Wylie, who referred all questions to the corporate communications department.

The Frisch’s closed late last year after property owner NNN Reit of Florida filed eviction cases against dozens of Frisch’s locations across southwest Ohio over nonpayment of rent.

The Big Boy Restaurant Group has job listings on its website for locations in the Dayton region, including Dayton, Miamisburg and Troy, as it tries to open stores in the wake of many Frisch’s closing.

Our news partner WCPO has reported that Michigan-based Big Boy Restaurant Group is using the name “Dolly’s Burgers & Shakes” for some new sites while a trademark lawsuit over the Big Boy name unfolds.

“Unfortunately, BBRG (Big Boy Restaurant Group) has opportunistically and unlawfully seized on Frisch’s hard times as a pretext to ignore New Frisch’s federally protected trademark rights to exclusively operate restaurants within Frisch’s territory under the Big Boy name,” the lawsuit says.

The character Dolly was Big Boy’s sidekick from the comic “The Adventures of Big Boy,” according to WCPO. The series was created in 1956 as a way to entertain kids while they were waiting for their burgers.

Staff Writer Samantha Wildow contributed to this report.