Bill could lead to tax breaks for property owners impacted by natural disasters, fires

“The situation is that you hope that you never have to do this, you hope that we never have another natural disaster to this extent,” he said. “(But) in a county this size, with the population centers that we have, these types of things will happen. It will be very helpful to to have something in place where we can be a little bit more responsive.”

Keith noted what a lengthy and arduous process it was to get in contact with affected property owners after the 2019 storms.

“A lot of people had been displaced after the storms, and trying to reach people who had been displaced was difficult,” he said. “My staff and I spent hundreds of hours at remote sites throughout the county ... It would have been a much easier and efficient way of handling the situation had House Bill 51 been in effect back then.”

Current legislation requires the auditor’s office to mail the necessary paperwork to individuals who have been affected. According to Greene County Auditor David Graham, this step in the process led to additional complications following the 2019 storms.

“I did four separate mailings, trying to get people to return the form,” Graham said. “But the only address I have is where the property is located, and the building is no longer there. So it makes it very difficult to get ahold of people.”

HB 51 passed through the House unopposed, after which it was introduced to the Senate and designated to the Ways and Means Committee, where it currently resides. However, Lampton’s office told the Dayton Daily News that the same language was attached to another bill, which they hope will speed up the process. They are optimistic that the measure will progress through both chambers by the end of the month.

On Feb. 9, Lampton spoke to the House Ways and Means Committee regarding the bill.

“This is common sense legislation to simplify the process and alleviate citizens of unnecessary red tape when faced with disaster,” he said. “HB 51 allows us to assist our citizens when they have experienced a traumatic, life-changing event.”