X

Bill’s Donuts closes until after Thanksgiving due to COVID-19

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Bill's Donuts in Centerville is the reigning donut king in Best of Dayton's 2018 contest.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf

Bill’s Donut Shop in Centerville will be closed until after Thanksgiving.

The owners announced the closure Thursday night in a social media post after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

ExploreRELATED: Throngs welcome Bill’s Donut Shop back after 47, long, tortuous days

“We have decided to remain closed until after Thanksgiving so that everyone can be tested and remain safe at home,” the post stated.

The regional favorite doughnut shop at 268 N. Main St. (Ohio 48) also was closed for two weeks in July after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

It is with heavy heart that we closed our shop today due to a positive Covid test. We have decided to remain closed...

Posted by Bill's Donut Shop on Thursday, November 12, 2020

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.