Black History Month mural at elementary school prompts discussion

HUBER HEIGHTS — Concerns about a Black History Month mural created by young students at Rushmore Elementary this month led to an explanation from Huber Heights City Schools and a discussion of how schools handle challenging subject matter.
Students at Rushmore created projects as part of a Black History Month door and hallway decorating contest.
After reading, “Let the Children March” — a 2018 historical fiction children’s picture book set during the Birmingham Children’s Crusade of 1963 — fifth-grade students at Rushmore used craft supplies to emulate a scene from the crusade as part of the contest.
The scene, created as a mural on a section of a hallway wall, depicts Black children along with images of dogs, water, and a police officer holding a club, to portray the violent treatment of young, peaceful protestors during the historic Children’s Crusade.
That led to questions about the display of the mural.
“While the scene is an accurate depiction of historical events, we understand that no context was provided with the graphic,” a statement from Huber Heights City Schools says. “As a result, the display prompted questions and worries about how students, staff and visitors might view police officers, including our local police officials and school resource officers.”
In a message to students’ families late last week, interim Superintendent Kelly Spivey said schools throughout the district celebrate Black History Month “with some special projects and classroom activities that are dedicated to honoring the triumphs and struggles of African Americans throughout U.S. history.”
The reading of, “Let the Children March,” and participation in the decorating contest were meant to provide students with a better understanding of the American Civil Rights Movement and the abolishment of racial segregation, the statement continues, noting that the project context and display could have been “better adapted” for the environment in which it was presented.
According to Spivey, the door and hallway decorating contest ended Friday, Feb. 18, and the display was removed prior to the beginning of the school day on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
“Moving forward, it is our goal to continue to celebrate important historical events while considering the manner in which the material is presented,” the statement reads. “We always want everyone in our schools and community to feel safe, valued, and understood, including our local police officials and school resource officers.”
About the Author