Black History Month mural at elementary school prompts discussion

“While the scene is an accurate depiction of historical events, we understand that no context was provided with the graphic,” a statement from Huber Heights City Schools says. “As a result, the display prompted questions and worries about how students, staff and visitors might view police officers, including our local police officials and school resource officers.”

In a message to students’ families late last week, interim Superintendent Kelly Spivey said schools throughout the district celebrate Black History Month “with some special projects and classroom activities that are dedicated to honoring the triumphs and struggles of African Americans throughout U.S. history.”

The reading of, “Let the Children March,” and participation in the decorating contest were meant to provide students with a better understanding of the American Civil Rights Movement and the abolishment of racial segregation, the statement continues, noting that the project context and display could have been “better adapted” for the environment in which it was presented.

According to Spivey, the door and hallway decorating contest ended Friday, Feb. 18, and the display was removed prior to the beginning of the school day on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

“Moving forward, it is our goal to continue to celebrate important historical events while considering the manner in which the material is presented,” the statement reads. “We always want everyone in our schools and community to feel safe, valued, and understood, including our local police officials and school resource officers.”