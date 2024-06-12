Blind Rage Records has three powerhouse shows on deck

First up, a show to celebrate the release of hardcore punk’s Body Farm’s (OH/PA) and Dry Socket’s (Portland, OR) 17-song split LP, ‘BODY // SOCKET,’ on Friday.

Get a taste of the split’s past-paced high energy with “Endless Psychosis” and “Abomination,” the lead singles from the album, released in May, from Blind Rage Records and King of the Monsters Records. Also, check out footage from “Baja Blast 2,” Body Farm’s DIY show in a Cleveland Taco Bell parking lot, from this past April.

A pre-show yoga session will be offered by naMOSHte for donation in-store (and on-sidewalk, if there’s an overflow). Some good ol’ Midwest moshing will likely occur — it’s best to prepare for these things, so BYOM (bring your own mat).

Body Farm will be taking the Blind Rage stage after opener, Attaxia — anarcho-punks from Cleveland — who recently dropped two songs from their upcoming record, “Big Mouth.”

Entry to the event is free.

Sensor Ghost / Exit Angles / Quiet Signals (7 p.m. Saturday, June 15)

The next night, June 15, Quiet Signals (Dayton) — Nick Kizirnis’ instrumental post-rock collaboration project — will be playing their second official show, providing local support to Sensor Ghost (Washington, DC) and Exit Angles (Wheeling, WV).

Quiet Signals released its debut self-titled acoustic album (with Lung’s Kate Wakefield) in 2023, though its new sounds feature more electric guitars. Drummer Matt Schulz will be joining Kizirnis for a set of ambient noise and dissonant soundscapes as he plays through the new Quiet Signals record, which is yet to be released.

Art punks Sensor Ghost are currently on a 2024 summer tour, culminating in this eclectic show at Blind Rage. It released a limited edition seven-inch vinyl EP, accurately titled “3 Songs,” in February, from Dischord/Lovitt Records.

Exit Angles — which has members from Lincoln and Explosions in the Sky — has been supporting Brainiac on their current tour. Exit Angles’ latest LP, ‘Iterate,’ was released in April.

Entry to the event is $10.

Stress Positions / Stall / Heavenbound (7 p.m. Tuesday, June 18)

Finally, there’s a triple-header of Stress Positions (Chicago hardcore punk), Stall (Cincinnati “powerviolence,” similar to grindcore) and Heavenbound (Dayton shoegaze) on Tuesday.

Stress Positions released its LP ‘Harsh Reality’ (on color-variant vinyl) last December on Three.One.G Records. This all-ages show at Blind Rage nears the end of its June tour of the Midwest.

Stall released two new songs, “Profit Violence” and “Drag,” from its upcoming untitled EP this past March. In 2022, it released a split cassette with Suicideforce (Allesandria, Italy) on No Time Records.

Blind Rage’s owner, Gwen Downing-Groth, will be performing with Heavenbound. The band’s debut, a four-song eponymous EP, was released in 2022 by Protagonist Music and King of the Monsters. Only 50 copies of the double cassette were produced.

Entry to the event is $10.

Three powerhouse shows in Dayton’s third-best record store. Pit punks rejoice. Ear plugs are recommended. NaMOSHte.

Blind Rage Records is located at 740 Watervliet Ave., Dayton. Shows start promptly at the times listed.