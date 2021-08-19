Blood drive set at Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek

Help keep the blood supply strong through the final month of summer by supporting the Mall at Fairfield Commons community blood drive Friday, from noon to 4 p.m. at 2727 Fairfield Commons. Use entrance E on the lower level.
Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.
Everyone who registers to donate gets the “Blood Donors are the GOAT” t-shirt. Community Blood Center is challenging eligible donors to collect all three GOAT t-shirt designs.
CBC is welcoming first-time donors and new blood drive sponsors. Call 937-461-3220 to learn how you can help. STAFF REPORT