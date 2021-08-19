dayton-daily-news logo
Blood drive set at Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek

Blood drive on Friday at Beavecreek mall. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Blood drive on Friday at Beavecreek mall. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

39 minutes ago

Help keep the blood supply strong through the final month of summer by supporting the Mall at Fairfield Commons community blood drive Friday, from noon to 4 p.m. at 2727 Fairfield Commons. Use entrance E on the lower level.

Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Everyone who registers to donate gets the “Blood Donors are the GOAT” t-shirt. Community Blood Center is challenging eligible donors to collect all three GOAT t-shirt designs.

CBC is welcoming first-time donors and new blood drive sponsors. Call 937-461-3220 to learn how you can help. STAFF REPORT

