Gov. DeWine plans BMV fee hikes

DeWine’s two-year state budget plan includes the fee hikes as a way to shore up funding for the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The increases are projected to raise $127 million a year, according to Kim Murnieks, state budget director.

Roughly two-thirds of the Department of Public Safety budget comes from fees paid by 9 million licensed drivers and 13 million vehicle owners. Current fees raise about $466.4 million a year.