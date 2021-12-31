Board of Elections approves tentative new precinct map

Once the court cases are over, the Board of Elections will mail each voter a postcard, listing their new state legislative districts, as well as their polling location, which could change in 2022.

“The impact on voters is that, very roughly speaking, around 25% of Montgomery County voters will be notified of a precinct change, nearly 100% will have an Ohio House/Senate district change, and in some cases also a change in polling location,” Greathouse said. “Voters can look for the postcard from the BOE before the May 2022 primary and the November 2022 (election).”

The newly drawn Montgomery County map will be released in full within the next few weeks, according to Board of Elections officials, and residents will be able to view it on the county BOE website.

People planning to run for office or circulate petitions for any office for the May 2022 primary — the deadline for which is Feb. 2, 2022 — are “strongly encouraged” to contact the BOE office for guidance “on which areas are the most likely to provide qualified signatures for any office,” Greathouse said.

“We know that all of this is quite complex and can be confusing, and we are going to do our best to help,” she said.

Montgomery County candidates can call 937-225-5656 at any time with questions or for clarification.