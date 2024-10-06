Body found near St. Vincent de Paul Gateway Shelter

A body was found in Dayton Saturday near St. Vincent de Paul Gateway Shelter for Men.

The nonprofit voluntary search and rescue organization Ohio Landsar Search & Rescue said in a Facebook post yesterday while their team was out on a search yesterday, they “discovered the body of an unknown person,” which was near the men’s shelter on Gettysburg Avenue.

The organization confirmed Dayton Police and Fire and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office was called.

The Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center confirmed the person was found near the 1900 block of Gettysburg Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

Additional details are not yet available.

“As the investigation continues, authorities will determine the identity of the individual found,” the search and rescue organization said.

