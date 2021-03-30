Bond set at $1 million for Kettering murder suspect

At some point during the argument, Gray pulled the vehicle into the gas station parking lot. Brooks got out of the car and reportedly shot through the driver’s window multiple times.

Two Kettering police officers were making a routine check of the business at the time and were leaving the gas station store as the shooting took place.

“Officers exited the building and then observed [Brooks] standing between two vehicles by the gas pumps,” Protsman said. “He was ordered to show his hands, and at that point an officer observed him drop a handgun to the ground.”

Once Brooks was taken into custody, the officers found the two victims.