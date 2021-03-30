X

Police investigate after car hits Ned Peppers

"The Dayton Strong" sign hangs outside of Ned Peppers Bar on Fifth Street after the Aug. 4, 2019, mass shooting in Dayton's Oregon District. STAFF FILE
"The Dayton Strong" sign hangs outside of Ned Peppers Bar on Fifth Street after the Aug. 4, 2019, mass shooting in Dayton's Oregon District. STAFF FILE

Credit: Amelia Robinson

Local News | 39 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

A driver hit the front of Ned Peppers Monday night, but police said there was no structural damage.

There also were no injuries after the crash was reported at 7:45 p.m. at the bar at 419 E. Fifth St. in Dayton’s Oregon District.

Police did not identify the driver, and it was not clear whether he intended to strike the bar.

However, Phillip M. Logan Jr., 34, was arrested at the bar and was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of felonious assault, vandalism and a misdemeanor assault charge, jail records show. He is scheduled to appear for arraignment Tuesday afternoon in Dayton Municipal Court.

Phillip M Logan Jr.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail

