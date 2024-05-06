Bond stays at $1 million for man accused of disposing of father’s body parts in Trotwood

Judge Frederick Dressel continued the $1 million bond placed on Kreiter after he was charged last week following the discovery of human legs belonging to his father, 75-year-old Edgar S. Keiter Sr. of Croftshire Drive in Kettering.

Dressel set a May 10 preliminary hearing date. But he said the Keiter case is expected to go directly to a Montgomery County grand jury.

Dressel said he kept the $1 million bond “based upon the seriousness allegations in this case and some of the other issues that are still investigated as well as an extensive criminal history.”

Keiter Jr. has multiple aggravated drug possession convictions in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. He was also convicted of resisting arrest and obstructing official business in 2021 in Kettering Municipal Court.

Kettering police is hosting a press conference at 2 p.m. Monday to discuss the case, which is still under investigation by Kettering and Trotwood police.

Keiter Jr., a 52-year-old Dayton man, was charged in the days after Trotwood police were called to a report of human legs found in a tarp.

On April 22, Trotwood police responded to the 7500 block of Old Dayton Road after man texted Montgomery County Regional Dispatch center his roommate said there were legs in trash bags at the end of their driveway.

An officer met with a resident and found a white tarp that “smelled to be a deceased human with flies around the bag” near a wooded area, according to a Trotwood police report.

The legs were identified as belonging to Edgar Keiter Sr.

Witnesses told investigators Keiter Jr. was at the Old Dayton Road address the night before the legs were found, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.

On April 26, Kettering police helped Trotwood officers search Keiter Sr.’s apartment in the 4500 block of Croftshire Drive. Carpet had been pulled up from the apartment and there was an area where it looked as though bleach had been poured, according to Kettering police records.

Investigators also reported recovering a tarp, rope, a saw and a saw blade as evidence.

Neighbors reportedly told police they saw Keiter Jr. clearing out the apartment during the previous week and driving Keiter Sr.’s vehicle.

Investigators found more body parts and other items from the apartment while searching a storage unit in the 1700 block of Guenther Avenue. The body parts were in bags that matched the bag the legs were found in, according to court records.

The person who rented the storage unit said Keiter Jr. asked them to reserve it in their name, according to an affidavit.

Blood-stained carpet from the apartment was also found in a garage behind Keiter Jr.’s Ernst Avenue house. The garage didn’t belong to him, but he asked the owner if he could store items there, according to court documents.