Bonus round: Queen of Hearts drawing at bowling alley plans big finale Monday

BEAVERCREEK — Last week’s record Queen of Hearts drawing at a local bowling alley is getting a bonus round, days after a man won $1 million at a drawing last week.

Beaver-Vu Bowl has posted on Facebook that their Queen of Hearts Grand Finale will be Monday, July 24 at 7 p.m., and unlike the previous months-long game, the new board will start and end in one night. Ticket sales run through 10 p.m. Sunday.

Queen of Hearts is a card game where a deck of playing cards is posted face-down on a board. People pay to purchase a ticket, and if their ticket is called, they get a chance to flip one card on the board. If the queen is not chosen, the money rolls to the next draw.

Beaver-Vu staff explained Monday that since the bowling alley started Queen of Hearts in 2020, a small percentage of the money has been held back each week to start off the next board of cards and the next jackpot.

However this week, all ticket sales proceeds are being counted daily, and the entire amount collected through Sunday night will be paid out Monday, marking the end of the game.

Future Queen of Hearts games aren’t off the table, but for now it’s time to “get back to bowling,” staff said.

The jackpot for net Monday’s final game started at just over $600,000, and had reached $673,745 on Monday.

Beaver-Vu Bowl sold out of raffle tickets a day before last Monday’s raffle, and before that, large numbers of people had flocked to the business for days on end in the hopes of buying a raffle ticket that would make them an instant fortune.

The rules for Monday’s game are that tickets cost $1, and participants must be at least 18 years old. Each ticket must have one legal name, phone number, and card choice written on them.

If the Queen of Hearts is turned over, the card wins the full jackpot whether the person is present or not. All cards other than the Queen of Hearts get a $599 payout, regardless of the person’s presence.

If the card number on the ticket has already been chosen, the person can choose a different card if they are present at the bowling alley Monday night. If not, they get a $300 payout.

Winners are responsible for all taxes on winnings.

Bowling alley staff thanked the community for their support, and thanked their neighboring business owners “for their patience and consideration with something that we never ever imagined getting as big as it did.”