dayton-daily-news logo
X

Boonshoft to add new ‘Eco Eatery’ to museum

EcoBASH – A Fresh Air Affair was held at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery on Saturday, August 28, 2021. Proceeds from the gala, organized by the Boonshoft’s Associate Board as the museum’s signature fundraiser went to benefit STEM education, outreach, science based initiatives and recovery from revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Caption
EcoBASH – A Fresh Air Affair was held at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery on Saturday, August 28, 2021. Proceeds from the gala, organized by the Boonshoft’s Associate Board as the museum’s signature fundraiser went to benefit STEM education, outreach, science based initiatives and recovery from revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Local News
By Cornelius Frolik
23 minutes ago

The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in north Dayton plans to add a new café called the Eco Eatery to give visitors a convenient place to get a bite to eat.

Currently, Boonshoft does not sell any food except a few pre-packaged snack items at the gift shop, said Tracey Tomme, president and CEO of the Dayton Society of Natural History.

Tracey Tomme, President and CEO, Boonshoft Museum of Discovery. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Caption
Tracey Tomme, President and CEO, Boonshoft Museum of Discovery. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Credit:

Credit:

But the museum is going to build a new café, with a limited menu and hours, that sells hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken fingers, soup and fresh offerings like salads, yogurt parfaits and fruit, plus a few sweets, Tomme said.

The museum, at 2600 DeWeese Parkway, expects to spend $600,000 or more on the project, which will convert the current staff kitchen area and an adjoining gallery into the Eco Eatery, she said.

The Eco Eatery, which will have space for about 50 visitors, also will have educational content aimed at reducing landfill and food waste, and encouraging recycling, composting and making healthy food choices, Tomme said.

“This will give families/guests (and even staff) a friendly place to stop for a quick snack, charge their phone, sit and visit, have lunch or a coffee, greatly increasing the visitor experience,” she said.

Tracey Tomme, president and CEO of the Dayton Society of Natural History, with a sloth at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Caption
Tracey Tomme, president and CEO of the Dayton Society of Natural History, with a sloth at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The museum used to have vending machines, but those were shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum usually has about 200,000 to 250,000 visitors each year.

In Other News
1
Carroll High School presents fall play ‘Daddy’s Girl’ this weekend
2
Dayton Children’s starts COVID vaccines for ages 5-11 today
3
What are suicide red flags for veterans?
4
Gas prices soar, but could tumble 10 to 15 cents in weeks ahead
5
Building a stronger neighborhood: Hope Center for Families set to open

About the Author

Cornelius Frolik
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top