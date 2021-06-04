Boys & Girls Club of Dayton hosting COVID vaccine clinic today

The Boys & Girls Club of Dayton is partnering with Dayton Children’s Hospital to offer the coronavirus vaccine for anyone 12 and older today in Dayton.
The Pfizer vaccine, which has been authorized for ages 12 and up, will be available during the clinic at 1828 W. Stewart St.
The clinic opened this morning and runs until 11 a.m. and then is open again from 4 to 7 p.m. today.
Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can also be scheduled at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. The vaccine is being offered for free.
“We are happy to partner with Dayton Children’s to offer a convenient, accessible place for our children and families to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” Tara Marlow, chief executive officer for the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton, said prior to the clinic. “This is an important step in restoring our community and returning to some sense of normalcy, particularly for the Black community, which has experienced higher rates of infection and death during the pandemic. I urge all our citizens to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones.”
With Ohio lifting most of its virus-related health orders, now is a great time for unvaccinated people, particularly children, to get the shot.
“As the mask mandate and restrictions lift in Ohio, it’s important to get this age group vaccinated to prevent the spread of the virus and protect our community,” Tina Schmitt, manager of employee health/wellness at Dayton Children’s Hospital, said.