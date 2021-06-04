Boys & Girls Club of Dayton hosting COVID vaccine clinic today

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can also be scheduled at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. The vaccine is being offered for free.

“We are happy to partner with Dayton Children’s to offer a convenient, accessible place for our children and families to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” Tara Marlow, chief executive officer for the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton, said prior to the clinic. “This is an important step in restoring our community and returning to some sense of normalcy, particularly for the Black community, which has experienced higher rates of infection and death during the pandemic. I urge all our citizens to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones.”