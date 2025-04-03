Breakfast sandwiches shipped to Air Force exchanges recalled

The product contains sesame, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label, the government said.

The frozen sausage and bacon breakfast sandwich items were produced between April 1, 2023, and March 25, 2025, and have a 12-month shelf-life.

The items subject to recall include:

8.35-oz. individually film wrapped sandwiches of “LETTIERI’S FOOD TO GO Sausage, Egg & Cheese FRENCH TOAST BREAKFAST SANDWICH” with lot codes beginning with the numbers 23, 24 and 25 up to 2508451.

7.3-oz. individually film wrapped sandwiches of “LETTIERI’S FOOD TO GO Bacon, Egg & Cheese FRENCH TOAST BREAKFAST SANDWICH” with lot codes beginning with the numbers 23, 24 and 25 up to 2508451.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. V4907” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to Army & Air Force Exchange Services locations nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to these products, the Agriculture Department said.

Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.