JUST IN: Sierra Nevada Corp. to create 150 Dayton jobs

Sierra Nevada “is on the leading edge of advanced aerospace technology, and Ohio is proud to partner in this critically important venture,” DeWine said. “The corporation’s decision to locate in close proximity to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the Life Cycle Management Center, and the Air Force Research Laboratory recognizes the immeasurable value of the Dayton region and its competitive advantage in accelerating our nation’s defense and aerospace programs.”

The Dayton Daily News reported in September that the Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority trustees voted to support a capital lease agreement for construction of a 96,000-square-foot hangar at Dayton International, with 147 new jobs expected there. A tenant there was not announced at the time.

The newspaper also reported in December that the city of Dayton had approved a ground lease agreement with a company that could bring new jobs to the airport.

A company called SD Hangar Partners LLC had planned to lease about 16 acres of property at the Dayton airport to construct an aircraft hangar and office building, according to a memo from Dayton Aviation Director Gil Turner to the city manager, the Dayton Daily News reported in December.

More recently, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 1.867 percent, 10-year job creation tax credit for the project.

“Following a nationwide search to find the location best suited to meet SNC’s growing customer needs, we are excited to continue our expansion in the large aircraft MRO field in Dayton and the Miami Valley,” said Mark Williams, Sierra Nevada senior vice president strategy.

The Dayton Development Coalition plans a groundbreaking tied to the project after its annual meeting Feb. 2.

Caption A Sierra Nevada Corp. illustration of its "dream chaser" plane, a reusable space plane. The cargo version of the craft is designed to resupply the International Space Station.

“This is a great day for the Dayton International Airport and the Dayton community,” Turner said in Monday’s announcement. “The economic growth the airport and surrounding communities will see because of this project is likely to be substantial. Not to mention that Sierra Nevada’s new hangars are going to be a sight to behold.”

The 16-acre airport site brings a “modern, large-scale aviation center” to the Dayton region, the state said.

Construction has started on the first facility and will continue throughout the year.

The new Dayton aviation facility will be capable of supporting some of the largest aviation projects in the world, the state and advocates said. In addition to passenger operations, the airport has three large runways, more than 5 million square feet of total ramp space, and all on-site aircraft support services needed to complement the new hangars.

“This is incredible news for our airport, our county and our entire region,” said Montgomery County Commission President Carolyn Rice.

“This is a great day for the Dayton International Airport and the Dayton community,” said Dayton Mayor Jeffrey J. Mims, Jr. “I look forward to the jobs and economic growth Sierra Nevada will create for the surrounding community.”

“The Dayton region is home to some of the most advanced aviation and national defense facilities in the country, and they are uniquely positioned to welcome this major aerospace and defense company,” said Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. “SNC coming to Dayton not only builds upon our rich legacy, it’s also another economic development win for Ohioans who will benefit from the opportunities and jobs that result from this project.”