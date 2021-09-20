582 expected jobs: Port Authority boosts 9th, 10th NorthPoint buildings, Connor Group expansion

Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority trustees voted unanimously Monday to help finance or participate in four local projects they have been told will create a total of 583 permanent new jobs — including 380 new jobs attached to NorthPoint Development’s planned ninth and 10th buildings near Dayton International Airport.
Kansas City-based NorthPoint’s ninth building near the airport will be a 622,300-square-foot warehouse on 86 acres near Frederick Pike and Jackson Road, the company’s first project in Union, according to Brent Miles, a founding partner and chief marketing officer of NorthPoint. A tenant for that building — where 300 new jobs are expected — has not been announced
The tenant for the company’s 10th Dayton-area building, near Peters Road and Macy Lane, will be a manufacturer, Miles told port trustees in a conference call Monday. In that project, 80 permanent new jobs are expected.
And: A capital lease agreement was approved with SD Hangar LLC/Akron-based Signet Development for the construction of a 96,000-square-foot hangar at Dayton International, with 147 new jobs expected there. A tenant there was not announced, either.
A message seeking comment was left with Miles.
Within the past five years, NorthPoint has built several massive industrial, warehousing and distribution facilities on property that once belonged to the airport and the city of Dayton.
Eight companies that occupy these commercial facilities employ 2,715 workers, according to data from a jobs audit provided by NorthPoint Development to the city of Dayton, the Dayton Daily News reported this summer.
Chewy, an online pet retailer, is the largest of these employers, with 1,578 workers, the audit found. Crocs, a footwear manufacturer and distributor, is the second largest company, with about 754 employees.
Innovative Plastic Molders Inc. has about 122 workers and snacks-maker Frito-Lay has about 93, according to the jobs audit.
“It’s amazing to me what we’ve been able to accomplish together,” Miles told trustees in their conference call Monday.
Jerry Brunswick, a former executive director of and now a consultant for the port, also told trustees Monday that an additional 56 new jobs are expected with a nearly 24,000-square-foot expansion of the Connor Group’s Miami Twp. headquarters.
In all, the Port Authority approved four local capital lease projects Monday — deals that allow the Port to shield new construction projects from sales taxes on the purchase of construction materials used in those projects, then leasing the improvements to the company on a capital lease basis.
In addition, trustees authorized the issuance and sale of up to $35 million in bonds for the ninth NorthPoint building, up to $22 million in bonds for the 10th building and up to $39 million in bonds for the airport hangar project.