582 expected jobs: Port Authority boosts 9th, 10th NorthPoint buildings, Connor Group expansion

Within the past five years, NorthPoint has built several massive industrial, warehousing and distribution facilities on property that once belonged to the airport and the city of Dayton.

Eight companies that occupy these commercial facilities employ 2,715 workers, according to data from a jobs audit provided by NorthPoint Development to the city of Dayton, the Dayton Daily News reported this summer.

Chewy, an online pet retailer, is the largest of these employers, with 1,578 workers, the audit found. Crocs, a footwear manufacturer and distributor, is the second largest company, with about 754 employees.

Innovative Plastic Molders Inc. has about 122 workers and snacks-maker Frito-Lay has about 93, according to the jobs audit.

“It’s amazing to me what we’ve been able to accomplish together,” Miles told trustees in their conference call Monday.

Jerry Brunswick, a former executive director of and now a consultant for the port, also told trustees Monday that an additional 56 new jobs are expected with a nearly 24,000-square-foot expansion of the Connor Group’s Miami Twp. headquarters.

In all, the Port Authority approved four local capital lease projects Monday — deals that allow the Port to shield new construction projects from sales taxes on the purchase of construction materials used in those projects, then leasing the improvements to the company on a capital lease basis.

In addition, trustees authorized the issuance and sale of up to $35 million in bonds for the ninth NorthPoint building, up to $22 million in bonds for the 10th building and up to $39 million in bonds for the airport hangar project.