British native, Oakwood café owner says queen ‘going to be missed immensely’

“It’s one of those things that you know is inevitable, but when it happens, it really strikes you,” he said Thursday afternoon. “It’s really hard to sum up my emotions because she’s been my queen all my life.”

Shergill and his wife, Maggie, along with their two children, moved to Ohio from Southampton, a maritime city in the south of England, in August 2021. The family then opened the gastropub, which is named after Queen Elizabeth.

“The name was a nod to her; the idea of calling it The Last Queen and wondering whether she might be the last queen, at least in my lifetime,” Shergill said. “She’s been a very respected individual in our family … I think she was just a phenomenal, amazing lady, and very faithful to the country and to God.”

Shergill shared a memory in which one of his daughters had written a letter to Queen Elizabeth, inviting her to tea. “Buckingham Palace actually responded back and sent us a letter, so we have that hanging at our pub,” he said.

Reflecting on what the future may hold for his home country, Shergill said he believes there will be an initial grieving period for all citizens.

“Obviously, the throne will go to Charles, so we’ll see how that plays out,” he said. “But, I think for the next week or so, the country is going to be in mourning and reflecting on the impact that she’s had.”

“The thing is, I don’t think she was just the Queen of England, I think she was loved everywhere.”

Morgan, who said he is not an “avid royalist” but wouldn’t want to be without the monarchy, advised Charles to try to carry on.

“Obviously, he has an amazing act to follow, and I think he knows that,” he said.

Chris James of Beavercreek said the queen’s death was “quite surreal.”

“It’s the kind of news you knew was coming, yet it’s a shock when it finally comes,” he said. “She was always a constant and she was loved by everyone around the world. It’s a huge loss for my country.”

James, 46, has lived in the U.S. since 2001. He said the queen did not express her opinion on issues, adding she was in the background and knew the limits of the monarchy. “She was the glue that held everything,” he said.

As to the queen’s son and successor, King Charles III, James said, " he has big shoes to fill.”

“I think he will do fine,” James said. “How long he’ll serve as king, I’m not sure.”

At age 73, King Charles will be the oldest person to ascend to the British throne.

James said, “Brits as a whole, like the monarchy. It’s not going away soon.”