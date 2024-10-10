Kettering woman pleads guilty in July 2023 crash that killed Moraine woman

A Kettering woman faces up to five years in prison for a July 2023 two-vehicle crash that killed a Moraine woman.
Ashlynn Marie Perkins, 32, is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 24 by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge E. Gerald Parker Jr. after she pleaded guilty Sept. 26 to aggravated vehicular homicide.
The crash victim was identified as 55-year-old Tammy Sue Richardson, who was headed west on Main Street just after 1 a.m. July 1 in her 2016 Toyota Scion IM when she was struck by a 2023 Hyundai Tucson driven by Perkins north on Dryden Road, according to a crash report filed by the Moraine Police Division.
Camera footage from businesses surrounding the Main Street and Dryden Road intersection revealed that Perkins had a red light but did not stop, the report stated.
Richardson was pronounced deceased at Kettering Health Main Campus. She was survived by her husband, two children and a grandson, according to her obituary.
Perkins and her passenger, a 24-year-old Washington Twp. woman, were treated at the scene for minor injuries by the Moraine Fire Division.
When she is sentenced, Perkins also will have a mandatory driver’s license suspension for at least three years and up to life, court documents show.
As part of her plea, a misdemeanor count of vehicular homicide was dismissed.
