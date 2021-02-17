Brookville man indicted on 47 child porn charges arrested

Jonathan D. Pearson, was arrested at a restaurant in Vandalia, according to jail records. Pearson faces 13 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, eight counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and 26 counts of pandering sex-oriented material involving a minor.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force told Brookville Police on Dec. 7, 2020, that Pearson was suspected of sending and receiving child pornography.