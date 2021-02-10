Brookville man indicted on nearly 50 charges in child pornography case

A 19-year-old Brookville man was indicted on charges alleging he possessed child pornography.
Jonathan D. Pearson was is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 26 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 26 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, 13 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and eight counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.
The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said on Dec. 7, 2020, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force told Brookville Police that Pearson was suspected of sending and receiving child pornography.
“Officers went to the defendant’s residence and executed a search warrant, taking the defendant’s computers and storage devices,” the prosecutor’s office said in a release. “The computers were turned over to an investigator with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office who conducted a forensic search of the equipment. Multiple images of prepubescent and young children in various sexually explicit poses were located on the storage devices seized and from the defendant’s residence.”
Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. released a statement in connection to the indictment.
“This case is an example of the positive results of cooperation between my office, the Brookville Police Department, and ICAC in identifying those who peddle in child porn. It is critical to hold child pornographers accountable in order to protect children,” he said.