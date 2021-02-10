Brookville man indicted on nearly 50 charges in child pornography case

Jonathan D. Pearson was is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 26 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 26 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, 13 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and eight counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said on Dec. 7, 2020, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force told Brookville Police that Pearson was suspected of sending and receiving child pornography.