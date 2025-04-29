Brookville motorcyclist killed in Darke County crash

Around 7:30 p.m., Copenhaver was driving a 2024 Kawasaki Ninja northwest on Ohio 49 at the Hollansburg-Sampson Road intersection in Arcanum when a 2016 GMC Terrain was stopped at a stop sign on Hollansburg-Sampson Road.

The driver of the GMC, a 64-year-old Bradford woman, attempted to cross over Ohio 49, but failed to yield to Copenhaver and hit the motorcycle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copenhaver was thrown from the motorcycle.

First responders immediately began medical aid and CPR on Copenhaver when they arrived on scene, but he died from injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the crash.