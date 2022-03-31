Brookville overpaid contracted treasurer, according to state audit

The state audit issued a finding for recovery of $1,903 against the Shared Resource Center, which was in the odd position of both overseeing district finances, via the treasurer role, but also receiving the overpayment. The SRC has corrected the issue, by crediting that amount to Brookville Schools on their December invoice, according to the audit.

Nick Martin, the new full-time treasurer for Brookville Schools, said the SRC typically bills schools a higher percentage for benefits than Brookville Schools negotiated in their contract. Brookville paid the invoices, but the overpayment wasn’t noticed until later.