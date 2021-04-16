Brookville voters to consider parks, roads levies in May 4 election

The money also would help maintain buildings in the parks.

The 3.85-mill levy request for street and bridge work will cost the owner of a $100,000 home $134.75 a year. It would bring in $474,447 a year for five years to restore the city’s resurfacing program that was abandoned about four years ago.

“The streets and road levy proceeds will be used to restore our annual street repaving program for our 34½ miles of roadway within the city limits and provide matching funds for grants/loans to repair streets. Our last annual street repaving program was completed in 2017,” Keaton said.

City council conducted a survey for parks and streets last summer to understand residents’ position on the levies, Keaton said, and they found most residents were in favor of both. However, election results suggest otherwise.

This is the third time the roads levy will be before voters. In 2017, over 80% of voters rejected a 2.5-mill levy request. It gained more votes in 2020 but still was defeated with more than 52% against the levy.

Homeowners with a property value of $100,000 would have paid $40.60 annually for the parks levy and $162.05 annually for streets and roads if the 2020 levies had passed, according to the Montgomery County auditor. The parks levy was expected to generate $125,000 yearly for the next five years and $500,000 yearly for the city over five years.

If they don’t pass this year, Keaton said the city would have to decide on what to do next, which could include cuts.

“Council will have to decide if they want to put property tax levies on the November ballot, or seek additional funding through changes to our existing income tax and/or make major cuts,” she said. “Additional cutbacks will not be necessary if the levies pass.”