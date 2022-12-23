Brown joins protest against military housing NDAs

Do you want to keep up with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base news? Wright Patt Today is a newsletter for people who live, work and care about one of the largest Air Force bases in the world. We'll deliver the latest military-related news and stories important to the Wright-Patterson community to your inbox every weekday. CLICK HERE to sign up for the newsletter

Congress has opposed requirements for military families to sign NDAs to live in housing on military installations. The fiscal year 2020 defense budget included a provision requiring companies to notify and receive approval from the Department of Defense when a landlord uses an NDA, according to a statement from Brown’s office.

And senators said the law also makes clear that current or prospective tenants cannot be required to sign NDAs “in connection with entering into, continuing, or terminating a lease for the housing unit,” and that, “any such agreement against the interests of the tenant is invalid.”

“These organizations wave a non-disclosure agreement in front of them (military housing occupants) and say, ‘If you sign this agreement, there may be a bonus or payment you’ll be entitled to if you don’t bring up what may be inadequate housing,’” North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican, said in a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee in 2019.

But it appears the use of NDAs has not stopped, the senators said. Sen. Warren said her office obtained copies of NDAs that Balfour Beatty Communities and Liberty Military Housing forced on military families.

One NDA was required by Balfour Beatty Communities (BBC), LLC, a company that pleaded guilty and agreed to pay over $65 million in fines and restitution for defrauding the military.

“Instead of promptly repairing housing for U.S. service members as required, BBC lied about the repairs to pocket millions of dollars in performance bonuses,” the Department of Justice said in 2021.

The senators are asking Austin to respond to their questions by Jan. 17.

The letter can be found here.

Questions about the senators’ letter were sent to a spokeswoman for the Department of the Air Force.