IDEAS: Brown on introducing ‘invisible injuries’ bill to support vets returning home

This legislation would add a new component to the Transition Assistance Program (TAP) specifically designed to talk with servicemembers about their mental health and how it could be affected during transition, and make them aware of services available to them at their local VA.

We know returning servicemembers often face “invisible injuries,” like Post Traumatic Stress (PTS) and other mental health challenges, and that too many of them end in tragedy. More than 6,000 veterans take their own lives each year. That’s unacceptable. We need to require the VA to take proactive measures to address mental health issues faced by returning servicemembers, and reach veterans at the highest risk before they end up in crisis.

Servicemembers and veterans have already sacrificed so much, and shouldn’t have to worry about where and how to find the VA services and support they need when dealing with mental health issues.

I hope this winter we can work together, put partisanship aside, and get to work for the veterans we serve.

As the longest-serving U.S. Senator from Ohio on the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs, advocating on behalf of veterans across Ohio and across the country is one of the most important parts of my job. My staff and I stand ready to serve all Ohio veterans who ever need assistance.

Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, is an United State senator.