Brown Street building demolished for new coffee shop proposed by UD

The company recently demolished the 7,465-square-foot building on the property, which is located between Five Guys and the Submarine House. The building formerly belonged to UD and was used for storage.

A zoning review application says that Brown at Stewart Investments proposes to open a new Dutch Bros Coffee shop at the site.

Dutch Bros said it has nothing to share about this proposed location at this time since things remain in the very early stages.

Dutch Bros was founded in 1992 and headquartered in Oregon. Dutch Bros, which describes itself as one of the fastest-growing brands in the quick-service beverage industry, has 950 drive-thru shops across 18 states.

The company says it focuses on serving high-quality, hand-crafted beverages at fast speeds. The company said its core business has been espresso-based beverages but it has expanded its offerings.

More than 155 new Dutch Bros shops have opened up in the last 12 months.

Currently, Dutch Bros has zero stores in Ohio but the company has multiple locations in Kentucky.

The zoning application says the proposed 1,600-square-foot store would have indoor dining, outdoor seating and a drive-thru in the rear that would not access Brown Street.

The proposed project likely would need zoning variances because of restrictions on drive-thru facilities in that zoning district.

Currently, the project has not received any permits or approvals — just preliminary zoning review, said Kyrsten French, Dayton’s zoning administrator.