Browns fan jumps on Bengals bandwagon with snow sculpture of one cool cat

Browns fan Lee Quellhorst of Centerville jumped on the Cincinnati Bengals bandwagon and created a Bengal tiger snow sculpture in her front yard in honor of the Bengals' trip to the Super Bowl. CONTRIBUTED

Browns fan Lee Quellhorst of Centerville jumped on the Cincinnati Bengals bandwagon and created a Bengal tiger snow sculpture in her front yard in honor of the Bengals' trip to the Super Bowl. CONTRIBUTED

Local News
12 minutes ago

A Browns fan jumped on the Cincinnati Bengals bandwagon this week and created a Bengal tiger snow sculpture in her front yard.

Lee Quellhorst of Centerville, whose husband, Craig, also said he is an avid Browns fan, created the cool cat after a major winter storm pushed through the region, leaving behind several inches of sleet and snow.

Quellhorst, who is a graphic designer and grandmother, created the snow sculpture in honor of the Bengals’ trip to Los Angeles to play the Rams on Sunday in Super Bowl LVI.

Browns fan Lee Quellhorst of Centerville jumped on the Cincinnati Bengals bandwagon and created a Bengal tiger snow sculpture in her front yard in honor of the Bengals' trip to the Super Bowl. CONTRIBUTED

Browns fan Lee Quellhorst of Centerville jumped on the Cincinnati Bengals bandwagon and created a Bengal tiger snow sculpture in her front yard in honor of the Bengals' trip to the Super Bowl. CONTRIBUTED

Browns fan Lee Quellhorst of Centerville jumped on the Cincinnati Bengals bandwagon and created a Bengal tiger snow sculpture in her front yard in honor of the Bengals' trip to the Super Bowl. CONTRIBUTED

