Browns fan jumps on Bengals bandwagon with snow sculpture of one cool cat

A Browns fan jumped on the Cincinnati Bengals bandwagon this week and created a Bengal tiger snow sculpture in her front yard.
Lee Quellhorst of Centerville, whose husband, Craig, also said he is an avid Browns fan, created the cool cat after a major winter storm pushed through the region, leaving behind several inches of sleet and snow.
Quellhorst, who is a graphic designer and grandmother, created the snow sculpture in honor of the Bengals’ trip to Los Angeles to play the Rams on Sunday in Super Bowl LVI.
In Other News