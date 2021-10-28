Buckeye State ranks 11th in defense personnel spending

And no surprise: The county with the edge in spending on defense personnel was Greene County, home to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, one of the nation’s biggest Air Force bases. Spending on personnel in Greene County was put at $1.9 billion.

Greene County also did well in contract spending, at $1.8 billion, but found itself ranked second to Hamilton County, where General Electric Aviation is headquartered. Hamilton County saw $2.7 billion in defense contract spending, according to the report.

Caption The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base BARRIE BARBER/STAFF

Montgomery County was ranked third among Ohio counties for contractual spending, at just under $905 million.

In Ohio, the biggest defense contractor was General Electric, which saw $2 billion of defense spending in fiscal 2020, according to the report.

CFM International, based in Butler County’s West Chester Twp., saw just over $303 million in defense spending, while L3Harris Technologies in Mason and Riverside Research in Beavercreek saw $212 million and $176 million, respectively. The University of Dayton won a share of just over $161 million, while Messer Construction won $145 million in spending.

State and local officials can look to the report to “assess a region’s dependence on defense spending and to target assistance to support more resilient communities and companies,” the office said.

The states where the Air Force received the largest funding amounts were Texas and California. In Texas, $13.53 billion was directed to contracts and $3.33 billion to personnel. In California, $12.32 billion was spent on contracts, $2.55 billion on personnel.