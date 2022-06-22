Bus union rep warns of Dayton schools transportation issues if more drivers not hired

A change in Ohio law that went into effect last fall requires school districts “to deliver students in preschool through grade 12 to their schools no earlier than 30 minutes before the start of the school day and to pick up no later than 30 minutes after the close of the school day,” according to the Ohio Department of Education.

Consistent noncompliance can subject school districts to financial consequences.

Dayton Public Schools has changed its busing system for the upcoming school year, and will return to the previous policy of providing paid RTA bus passes for high school students, rather than regular school bus service.

Students who ride RTA buses to school will have to rely on RTA’s regular routes. — DPS officials said the more specifically tailored “limited service” routes to schools that were in place in 2019-20 will not be back this fall. It is not clear how RTA’s recent reduction in the number and frequency of bus routes will affect students’ ability to get to and from Dayton high schools.

Elementary and middle school students are eligible for busing to schools within the same quadrant where they live, as long as they live 1.5 miles or more away from the school. There are exceptions for students whose individualized education plan requires transportation, and for those attending a district-wide school (River’s Edge, Charity Earley and grades 7-8 at Stivers).

Just one year ago, Dayton Public Schools signed a three-year, $17 million contract with First Student, with that contractor taking over busing of all the charter and private school students DPS is responsible for, leaving the school district to handle all students at DPS schools on its own yellow buses.

Jeremy Kelley contributed to this story.