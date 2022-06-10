Dayton Public Schools predict they’ll run out of money in 3 years

The Board of Education is expected to approve a $230 million general fund budget for next school year at the June 21 board meeting. The general fund is the only part of the budget included in the forecast, and the full Dayton Public Schools budget is more than half a billion dollars.

The budget is expected to be temporary until late September and a second budget could be approved then. Abraha told the board she will be able to see if revenues come in higher than expected at that time and the expenses can be adjusted.

The $230 million budget is smaller than what department heads initially requested, but district officials say they still expect to hire for multiple positions next year.

During a recent school board session Monday, district administrators said they did not plan to cut staff, and school board members said they aren’t interested in seeing staff cuts.

DPS Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli said she planned to meet with DPS department heads to talk about what items may be able to be delayed, like internet upgrades. The board asked for more specific ways the proposed budget could affect the district.

“Things that don’t hurt instruction, things that don’t hurt staffing, things that keep us moving forward with the momentum that we have,” Lolli told the board. “That’s what we’re looking at.”