Busiest stretch for area graduations starts today: See the schedule

The busiest weekend of high school graduation season is upon us, with more than two dozen Dayton-area commencement ceremonies scheduled from Thursday through Sunday.
The events will be held everywhere from UD Arena (West Carrollton and Springboro), to high school stadiums (Piqua and Milton-Union), to the Victoria Theatre (Miami Valley School). Many of the ceremonies are also live-streamed due to attendance limitations.
Once this weekend is over, there will be a small handful of graduations the first week of June (including Miamisburg, Northridge and the DECA charter school), then finally the Dayton Public Schools on June 25-28. Dayton extended its school year after cancelling classes between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Thursday graduations
West Carrollton High School
Yellow Springs High School
Twin Valley South High School
Legacy Christian Academy
Horizon Science Academy
Friday graduations
Fairborn High School
Valley View High School
Piqua High School
Milton-Union High School
Miami East High School
National Trail High School
Miami Valley School
Saturday graduations
Springboro High School
Troy High School
Troy Christian High School
Brookville High School
Bethel High School
Bradford High School
Sunday graduations
Huber Heights Wayne High School
Eaton High School
Tippecanoe High School
Covington High School
Lehman Catholic
Dayton Christian
Spring Valley Academy