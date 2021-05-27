dayton-daily-news logo
X

Busiest stretch for area graduations starts today: See the schedule

Lebanon High School students participate in the 2021 graduation ceremony May 15 at the Nutter Center. Contributed photo from Lebanon schools
Lebanon High School students participate in the 2021 graduation ceremony May 15 at the Nutter Center. Contributed photo from Lebanon schools

Credit: MeggieBPhotography

Credit: MeggieBPhotography

Local News | Updated 14 minutes ago
By Jeremy P. Kelley

The busiest weekend of high school graduation season is upon us, with more than two dozen Dayton-area commencement ceremonies scheduled from Thursday through Sunday.

The events will be held everywhere from UD Arena (West Carrollton and Springboro), to high school stadiums (Piqua and Milton-Union), to the Victoria Theatre (Miami Valley School). Many of the ceremonies are also live-streamed due to attendance limitations.

ExplorePHOTOS: High school graduations around the Miami Valley

Once this weekend is over, there will be a small handful of graduations the first week of June (including Miamisburg, Northridge and the DECA charter school), then finally the Dayton Public Schools on June 25-28. Dayton extended its school year after cancelling classes between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Thursday graduations

West Carrollton High School

Yellow Springs High School

Twin Valley South High School

Legacy Christian Academy

Horizon Science Academy

Friday graduations

Fairborn High School

Valley View High School

Piqua High School

Milton-Union High School

Miami East High School

National Trail High School

Miami Valley School

Saturday graduations

Springboro High School

Troy High School

Troy Christian High School

Brookville High School

Bethel High School

Bradford High School

Sunday graduations

Huber Heights Wayne High School

Eaton High School

Tippecanoe High School

Covington High School

Lehman Catholic

Dayton Christian

Spring Valley Academy

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top