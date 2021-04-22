X

Construction set to start on Cornerstone of Centerville apartment complex

By Nick Blizzard

CENTERVILLE – A 110-unit apartment complex covering about 20 acres at Cornerstone of Centerville North is set to begin construction next month.

Treplus Communities said it plans to break ground May 20 on Dogwood Commons, a development catering to those 55 years or older at the a 156-acre mixed-use development off Wilmington Pike near Interstate 675.

The Columbus-based business was dealt what one company official called a “significant setback” earlier this month when Centerville rejected its request to replace wood with vinyl as its predominant façade material.

But Treplus told the Dayton Daily News this week “we are positioned to proceed” with construction.

Treplus cited the rising cost of lumber since the coronavirus pandemic in seeking the change to vinyl.

Centerville officials had earlier “concluded that vinyl is inconsistent with the city’s comprehensive plan and the Cornerstone Development Agreement,” city records show.

Council’s decision came after legal advice that the vinyl amendment would set “precedent” for Phase IV of Cornerstone of Centerville North and a neighboring developer said it would hurt property values.

