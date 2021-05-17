NEW DETAILS: Gas main work expected to slow Kettering traffic, alternate route suggested

dayton-daily-news logo
Local News | 1 hour ago
By Nick Blizzard

KETTERING — Starting this morning repairs are expected to cause traffic issues near Kettering Health’s Main Campus.

Work to a gas main in the intersection of West Stroop Road and Southern Boulevard is set from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the next several days, according to the city of Kettering’s Facebook page.

Traffic will be maintained, but lane closures and congestion are anticipated as a result of the work by CenterPoint Energy, according to the city.

Officials are asking motorists to consider a different route during those hours for the next several days.

