Business wants to build storage office/warehouse complex near Dayton Mall

WASHINGTON TWP. – A storage business is proposing to build a 96,000 square foot facility on about 7 acres near Interstate 675 and the Dayton Mall.
A Miamisburg company is seeking a zoning change for the development of a StorageShopUSA office and warehouse, according to township records.
OCRD Holdings LLC wants the rezoning on Washington Church Road north of Lyons Road on land owned by BW Partners Ltd., records show.
The proposal includes 24 commercial buildings with two garage warehouse units per building, totaling 48 commercial condominiums, according to the township.
The maximum height of the buildings is proposed to be 26 feet.
OCRD Holdings wants the land rezoned from Planned Development Office 2 to a Planned Development Industrial District, according to the township.
The issue is scheduled to be heard tonight by the Washington Twp. Zoning Commission.