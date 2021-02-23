Busing a key issue as DPS returns to in-person classes

“We implore community members to exercise caution as they drive through Dayton,” said Richard Wright, chief of safety and security for DPS. “Our students are excited to be back in the classroom, and we want to make sure the roads are as safe as possible for them.”

DPS Chief of Safety, Richard Wright II, left and Dayton Police Lt. James Mullins talked to the media Tuesday morning at Dunbar High School about Dayton students' return to in-person school next week. Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Wright said about 75% of DPS students have opted to return to in-person classes, with the other 25% staying fully online. That lower in-person capacity will help the district somewhat with physical distancing efforts.

Explore Feds say annual school tests cannot be canceled

Wright said all qualifying K-8 students who wanted to ride the bus to school have been assigned to routes. DPS spokeswoman Alex Kincaid said DPS buses will follow the same COVID safety measures that classrooms do, with masks mandatory, barriers between drivers and students, surfaces sanitized between rides, and buses loaded back to front so students do not pass one another while entering or exiting.

Like all Ohio public schools, DPS is responsible for the transportation of qualifying charter and private school students who live within district boundaries. Those entities had a spat last summer after DPS suggested it might put charter and private school students on its RTA limited-service buses.

District officials did not respond to questions Tuesday about any changes in busing procedures for charter or private school students.

Explore Dayton region largely avoids drama over school reopening

Dave Taylor, superintendent of the DECA charter schools, said DPS has been transporting their K-8 students on district yellow buses this school year when DECA has been in its hybrid model.

“Our expectation is that things will run as they have been on our current routing and schedule … unless we hear otherwise,” Taylor said.