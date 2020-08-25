Butler High School student tests positive for COVID-19

Vandalia-Butler Schools reported its first case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the second day of the new school year.
A Butler High School is the first coronavirus case, Superintendent Rob O’Leary wrote in a message on the district’s Facebook page. High school parents also were informed in a one-call message.
“The families of all students who were within close contact with the student who tested positive have been notified and will have to follow the quarantine procedures outlined by the health department,” the superintendent wrote.
O’Leary said the district in the future will notify families of those affected by positive cases and will do a weekly update on the district website every Friday that will show the number of positive cases in buildings.
Also, O’Leary said that Demmittt Elementary will dismiss early, at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday because temperatures are predicted to be in the 90s and the masks will make the school feel even more hot and uncomfortable.