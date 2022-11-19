Bystanders rescue man after pickup catches fire at McDonald’s drive-thru

Because the fire was against the building, crews from Dayton, Huber Heights and Wright-Patt fire departments responded in case it spread to the structure, the chief said.

McDonald’s closed for the rest of the day following the fire.

There was no structural damage to the restaurant, but the inside filled with smoke and had some water come in the drive-thru window when crews put out the vehicle fire, Stitzel said.

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County was notified about the fire, he said, but it’s not clear whether anyone responded.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but is believed to be due to a mechanical failure.