Bystanders rescue man after pickup catches fire at McDonald’s drive-thru

Bystanders had to help a driver get out of his pickup truck Friday afternoon when it caught fire at the McDonald’s drive-thru window in Riverside.
Crews were dispatched around 2:15 p.m. to the fast-food restaurant at 1991 Harshman Road, said Chief Daniel Stitzel of the Riverside Fire Department.
“The engine compartment was well involved upon arrival with heavy flame impingement on the building,” he said.
There were no injuries, but the driver was briefly trapped because he was at the drive-thru window and not able to open the door wide enough to get out on the driver’s side.
“Bystanders helped him get out of the passenger side,” Stitzel said.
Because the fire was against the building, crews from Dayton, Huber Heights and Wright-Patt fire departments responded in case it spread to the structure, the chief said.
McDonald’s closed for the rest of the day following the fire.
There was no structural damage to the restaurant, but the inside filled with smoke and had some water come in the drive-thru window when crews put out the vehicle fire, Stitzel said.
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County was notified about the fire, he said, but it’s not clear whether anyone responded.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but is believed to be due to a mechanical failure.
