C-17 Globemaster III flight added to Dayton Air Show

The Boeing C-17 Globemaster III is reportedly one of the largest and newest aircrafts in the U.S. Air Force. It has a maximum takeoff weight of 585,000 pounds and can fly as fast as 590 miles per hour.

Its primary mission is to transport supplies, equipment and troops, according to the Dayton Air Show. Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is the home of the 445th Airlift Wing which flies the C-17.