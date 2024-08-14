Calypso Grill and Smokehouse to close in October, owner to open new concept

Local News
By
Aug 14, 2024
X

Calypso Grill and Smokehouse in Yellow Springs is closing its doors on Oct. 15, but the owner plans to open a new concept in its space.

Owner Brian Rainey, who also owns Sunrise Cafe in Yellow Springs, said he plans to open Yellow Springs Smokehouse in the spring.

“We’re going to have really great smoked meat, but we’re also concentrating on having really, really good side dishes,” Rainey said.

Everything will be made from scratch including the sauces.

ExploreDinner at Oak & Ember Farms in Dayton features Spain winery

Prior to the spring opening, he plans to do weekend pop-ups at the restaurant.

Rainey opened Calypso in March 2018, nearly 14 years after he took over Sunrise Cafe. He recalled at that time being obsessed with opening another restaurant, especially after a trip to the Caribbean triggered the idea to focus on island-inspired cuisine and cocktails. The restaurant is known for its smoked meats such as jerk chicken, mojo pork and pork belly, as well as empanadas, fried plantains, fish dishes and much more.

”I feel the Calypso concept has run its course and it’s time to bring something new to the people,” Rainey said.

He had listed the restaurant for sale in February and had interest, but in the end it didn’t work out.

ExploreBest of Dayton: The Reserve on Third provides an experience ‘unlike any place else within these blocks’

“Thanks for all of your support over the last six years. It was a good run,” Rainey said.

Calypso will remain open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Rainey does have plans to eventually limit hours to a five or six day week.

For more information and updates, visit www.calypsogrill.net or the restaurant’s Facebook page (@calypsogrillyellowsprings).

In Other News
1
1 dead after crash sends pickup rolling into Clayton house
2
Paving work on Ohio 48 in Oakwood to resume
3
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Greene County crash
4
Troopers ID motorcyclist who dies in Turtlecreek Twp. crash
5
Dayton police remind drivers of traffic laws as students return to...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top