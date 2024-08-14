Calypso Grill and Smokehouse to close in October, owner to open new concept

“We’re going to have really great smoked meat, but we’re also concentrating on having really, really good side dishes,” Rainey said.

Everything will be made from scratch including the sauces.

Prior to the spring opening, he plans to do weekend pop-ups at the restaurant.

Rainey opened Calypso in March 2018, nearly 14 years after he took over Sunrise Cafe. He recalled at that time being obsessed with opening another restaurant, especially after a trip to the Caribbean triggered the idea to focus on island-inspired cuisine and cocktails. The restaurant is known for its smoked meats such as jerk chicken, mojo pork and pork belly, as well as empanadas, fried plantains, fish dishes and much more.

”I feel the Calypso concept has run its course and it’s time to bring something new to the people,” Rainey said.

He had listed the restaurant for sale in February and had interest, but in the end it didn’t work out.

“Thanks for all of your support over the last six years. It was a good run,” Rainey said.

Calypso will remain open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Rainey does have plans to eventually limit hours to a five or six day week.

For more information and updates, visit www.calypsogrill.net or the restaurant’s Facebook page (@calypsogrillyellowsprings).